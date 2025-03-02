AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,274,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

