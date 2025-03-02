Adam Singolda Acquires 60,229 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Singolda bought 60,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,822.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,462,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,339,204.96. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $797.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $4.76.

Taboola.com announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 1,257.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,205,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,102,000 after buying an additional 1,109,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,217,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 665,944 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 443,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

