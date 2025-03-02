Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Acerinox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Cuts Dividend

Acerinox Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.