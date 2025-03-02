Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Acerinox had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

Acerinox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Acerinox has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Acerinox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is 237.50%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

