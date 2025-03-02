Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. Analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

