abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

AWP stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

