AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,071,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPLS stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About AB Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

