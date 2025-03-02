900 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after buying an additional 25,606 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 248,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,667,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,720,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 1.5 %

VONE stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $224.66 and a 12-month high of $279.48. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

