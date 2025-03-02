7,820 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,166,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,417,000 after purchasing an additional 587,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.64. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.