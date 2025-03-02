5,740 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Bought by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Doximity by 13.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Piper Sandler upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $70.44 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

