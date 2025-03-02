53,898 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Trimble by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $71.98 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

