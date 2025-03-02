5,117 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

