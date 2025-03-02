5,117 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ARKK opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.
About ARK Innovation ETF
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Innovation ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.