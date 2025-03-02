4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.81. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.