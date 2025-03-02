49,637 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

