4,427 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BABA opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

