4,319 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Revvity by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,497 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Revvity by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Bretton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth $1,405,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 12,674.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVTY opened at $112.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.47. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.32 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

