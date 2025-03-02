3,960 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

ACGL opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

