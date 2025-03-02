380,984 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 380,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,531,000. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Alliant Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

