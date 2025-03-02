360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Purchases A$49,159.50 in Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 126,050 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$49,159.50 ($30,533.85).

360 Capital REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a current ratio of 1.22.

360 Capital REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. 360 Capital REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.08%.

About 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

