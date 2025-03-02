3,466 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Sherman Asset Management Inc.

Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,495,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 39,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.