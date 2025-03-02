317 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

XPO Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.12. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.03 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

