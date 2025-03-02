2,970 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Hickory Point Bank & Trust

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

