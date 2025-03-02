234,094 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 117,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. The trade was a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,790 shares of company stock valued at $23,161,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

