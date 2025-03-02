23,000 Shares in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.57.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 22, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

