23,000 Shares in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance
Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.57.
About Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.