218,528 Shares in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of ChromaDex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDXC. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 5.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 93,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 39.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Trading Up 3.7 %

CDXC opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.80 million, a PE ratio of 564.56 and a beta of 2.21. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $230,026.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,468.01. This trade represents a 13.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

