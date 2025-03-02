2,149 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 11,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $394.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

