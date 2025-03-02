2,127 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

