2,106,000 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,853,000. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 2.71% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

IGV stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

