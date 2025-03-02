2,000 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Wilmar Advisors LLC

Wilmar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. CrowdStrike comprises 0.6% of Wilmar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after buying an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $40,570,629. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $389.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.94 and its 200 day moving average is $335.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

