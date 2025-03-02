18,132 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

