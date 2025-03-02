177,519 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 177,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 516,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,102 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 623,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 294,000 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $6,549,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 511,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of REET stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.