172,285 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $35,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,338.28. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,117 shares of company stock worth $253,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.