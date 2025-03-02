1,535,845 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,535,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,294,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 483,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,470,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 219,460 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,931,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

