145,000 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,251,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,825,000 after buying an additional 877,345 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,982,000 after buying an additional 1,882,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,951,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,315,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,637,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,194,000 after acquiring an additional 147,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

