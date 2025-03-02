13,381 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 14.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Futu during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Futu during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Futu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Futu Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Futu stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $130.88.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.