126,982 Shares in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of IonQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $290,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 926,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,524,108.08. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $389,641.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,011.99. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,223 shares of company stock worth $1,314,652 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

