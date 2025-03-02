104,167 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Datadog by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 228.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $45,861,901.38. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. This represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,674 shares of company stock worth $82,904,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

