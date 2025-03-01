Zircuit (ZRC) Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last Week

Zircuit (ZRC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Zircuit has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zircuit token can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Zircuit has a market capitalization of $94.25 million and $13.42 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zircuit alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,457.44 or 0.99878770 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,179.43 or 0.99550004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zircuit Profile

Zircuit’s genesis date was November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official website is www.zircuit.com. The official message board for Zircuit is discord.gg/zircuit. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2.

Buying and Selling Zircuit

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,491,598,748 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.04403151 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $15,427,607.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zircuit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zircuit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zircuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zircuit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.