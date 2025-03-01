Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Teresa A. Harris Acquires 593 Shares

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $24,971.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.63. The trade was a 6.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.6 %

ZD stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $70.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ZD

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.