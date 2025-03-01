ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.77. 318,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 518,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

