Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. Zai Lab updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Zai Lab Stock Up 0.8 %

ZLAB opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $199,281.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $889,157.52. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

