Zacks Research Estimates Bank OZK’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,203 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

