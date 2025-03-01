Yasunori Kaneko Buys 20,000 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,704. This trade represents a 238.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.14. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 17.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 40,904.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 25.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 931,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 186,750 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

