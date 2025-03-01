Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 47.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,855,000 after acquiring an additional 119,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,669,000 after acquiring an additional 87,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,081.48. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,117 shares of company stock valued at $253,056. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $37.02 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

