Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $299,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 352.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 442,002 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.30.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

