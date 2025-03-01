Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 10,805 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,137,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,127,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,222,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,812,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,025,309,000 after purchasing an additional 316,652 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,908,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,862,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $581,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores Stock Performance
Ross Stores stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.53 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
