Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $111,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

