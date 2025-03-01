Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,178,905,000 after buying an additional 123,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $290,016,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $980.56 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $947.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $830.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $419.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

