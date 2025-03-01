Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 149.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

Insider Activity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.59, for a total value of $604,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,945,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,903,255.85. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 2,600 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,150 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,010. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,349 shares of company stock worth $14,121,177. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $204.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.