Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 5,628 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Dorian LPG worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPG. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LPG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

